West Virginia Gold Star families celebrated virtually
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -
UPDATE -- 09/27/2020
West Virginia National Guard are honoring Gold Star families today.
The ceremony was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, however, public relations officers reposted a video from 2019 to honor those who lost loved ones in the line of duty.
ORIGINAL -- 09/26/2020
The West Virginia National Guard announced this week that the Gold Star family event planned this weekend has been postponed.
The annual event honors those who lost a loved one in the line of duty. It is held at Camp Dawson.
According to Adjutant General James Hoyer, the event was postponed over coronavirus concerns. The event has been postponed, but no date has been set for the event.
MG Hoyer addressed Gold Star families in a Facebook video.
The National Guard will hold an event over Facebook Live Sunday at 10 a.m. to honor Gold Star families in lieu of the original event.
