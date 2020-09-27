West Virginia Gold Star families celebrated virtually

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

UPDATE -- 09/27/2020

West Virginia National Guard are honoring Gold Star families today.

On Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, we solemnly honor these families and pray for their continued strength and... Posted by West Virginia National Guard on Sunday, September 27, 2020

The ceremony was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, however, public relations officers reposted a video from 2019 to honor those who lost loved ones in the line of duty.

ORIGINAL -- 09/26/2020

The West Virginia National Guard announced this week that the Gold Star family event planned this weekend has been postponed.

Our WVNG Gold Star Family event scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. We will provide an update when a new date and time has been announced. Posted by West Virginia National Guard on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The annual event honors those who lost a loved one in the line of duty. It is held at Camp Dawson.

According to Adjutant General James Hoyer, the event was postponed over coronavirus concerns. The event has been postponed, but no date has been set for the event.

MG Hoyer addressed Gold Star families in a Facebook video.

The Adjutant General addresses the West Virginia National Guard Gold Star Families Posted by West Virginia National Guard on Friday, September 25, 2020

The National Guard will hold an event over Facebook Live Sunday at 10 a.m. to honor Gold Star families in lieu of the original event.

