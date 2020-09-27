West Virginia leaders react to Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia leaders weighed in on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey tweeted “#FillTheSeat” on Friday before applauding President Trump’s nomination.

“With her appointment, President Trump has made yet another great pick. From the start, he pledged to appoint judges and justices who interpret the law for what it actually says and not what they might like it to say. We are confident the future Justice Barrett will also defend against such judicial overreach,” said A.G. Morrisey in a statement. “I urge the Senate to put aside partisanship, give Judge Barrett swift consideration and confirm someone who obviously has the qualifications to sit on our nation’s highest bench.”

Governor Jim Justice also weighed in on the nomination.

“My sincere congratulations go out to President Trump on an outstanding selection for the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s career is proof that she is committed to upholding our Constitution and the rule of law,” said Gov. Justice in a statement before tweeting a further addendum directed at Senator Joe Manchin.

I want to thank @SenCapito for her commitment to considering this nomination based upon her merits. I also want to encourage @Sen_JoeManchin to support this excellent selection by our President, Donald J. Trump. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) September 26, 2020

Sen. Manchin expressed reservations moving forward with filling the seat prior to the presidential election in November.

As West Virginia’s Senator, I have always taken my Constitutional obligation to advise and consent on a nominee for a... Posted by Senator Joe Manchin III on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Sen. Manchin, along with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, will have the only direct votes in confirming Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court. Sen. Capito says she is ready to move forward with Judge Barrett’s nomination.

“President Trump has selected another outstanding Supreme Court candidate by nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Judge Barrett has had a distinguished career as a law professor, law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia, and federal appellate judge. She has demonstrated a strong commitment to the rule of law and to carefully considering the text and history of the Constitution. I look forward to meeting with Judge Barrett soon as the Senate moves forward with the confirmation process and will consider her based on her merits as West Virginians would expect me to do,” said Sen. Capito in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.