WVU Falls to No. 15 Oklahoma State for Sixth-Straight Time, 27-13

STILLWATER, Okla. (WDTV) - WVU’s struggles against Oklahoma State continued Saturday in Stillwater as the Mountaineers fell to the 15th-ranked Cowboys, 27-13.

The Mountaineers haven’t beaten OSU since 2014 and have now lost to the Cowboys for the sixth-consecutive time. WVU did find success offensively outgaining Oklahoma State, 352-342.

WVU redshirt junior quarterback Jarret Doege completed 20-37 passes for 285 yards and one touchdown. Junior running back Leddie Brown rushed for 103 yards on 26 carries. Sophomore wide receiver Winston Wright led the Mountaineers with six receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.

For Oklahoma State, freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth was 15-21 for 139 yards and one interception. Redshirt senior running back LD Brown paced the Cowboys with 103 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown. Senior wide receiver Tylan Wallace hauled in six receptions for 78 yards.

WVU outgained OSU through the air 285-139, but were outrushed, 203-68. The Mountaineers also forced one turnover as senior linebacker and Arizona transfer Tony Fields recorded his first interception in the gold & blue in the third quarter.

With the loss, WVU drops to 1-1 overall. Oklahoma State improves to 2-0. The Mountaineers will be back in action next Saturday Oct. 3, hosting Baylor at noon.

