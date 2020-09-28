Advertisement

Bikers hold “Promise Ride” to support veterans and raise money for Mountaineer Military Museum

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Motorcycle clubs came together to support veterans and raise money for a local museum.

Chrome dragons RC, forged alliance RC, and Bikers for Christ MM put together an event called “The Promise Ride.”

Local bikers met at the Mountaineer Military Museum in Weston to go on a ride to support veterans.

Bikers contributed $10 and, the proceeds would go to the military museum.

First, the bikers drove past the West Virginia veterans nursing facility in Clarksburg.

After that, they went to the West Virginia National Cemetery for a moment of silence.

Biker Rick Kestner said he’s glad the groups could get together for a good cause despite the pandemic.

“All the events that are going on lately. We haven’t been able to do too much with the community. I think we’re going to make up for that. Hopefully, get the Mountaineer Military Museum in the right direction today,” he added.

The ride ended at Lambert’s Winery in Weston, where riders could get some food.

