Doddridge County Health Department quarantines entire 5th grade class

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County Health Department is asking the entire 5th grade class at Doddridge County Middle School to quarantine.

This alert comes after two students have tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

In a Facebook post late Sunday night by the health department, officials say they struggled to contact families over the weekend. They ask all 5th graders to be quarantined for 14 days until Friday, October 9th. Students can return to school on Monday, October 12th.

Officials ask parents to monitor their students for symptoms and to call the health department at (304) 873-1531 if you need to schedule a test.

