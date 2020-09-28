Advertisement

HEALTH MINUTE: Stay loose while working from home

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Working from home can be a pain on your body, luckily there are simple ways to take pressure off a stiff back.

Computing in a small space or working at a dining room table can take a toll on your body. You can use things found around any house to help.

“First you’ll use a tennis ball up against the wall and massage the lower back go right up and down along the sides of the spine bend the knees and then stand up to get both sides of the spine and also work the glutes because often times tight glutes can cause low back pain,” says Health and Wellness expert Stephanie Mansour.

Next, you don’t need a pilates ball to help your abs, just a pillow.

“Place in between your inner thighs squeeze the inner thighs with the pillow and pull the abs repeat this 10 times,” says Mansour.

Also, you don’t need a mat to do a yoga pose, just use a table.

“Stretch the backs of the legs and also the low back to help reduce your low back pain,” Mansour says.

Remember to stay loose when working from home.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

