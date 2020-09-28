Advertisement

Health officials report 164 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

WV COVID-19
WV COVID-19(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 164 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 15,512.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 337.

The patients were a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old male from Berkeley County.

“Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 3,987 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 168 patients are currently hospitalized. 51 patients are in ICU, and 29 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (66), Berkeley (1002), Boone (220), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (823), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (25), Fayette (622), Gilmer (45), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (149), Hardy (90), Harrison (369), Jackson (266), Jefferson (433), Kanawha (2,688), Lewis (38), Lincoln (169), Logan (620), Marion (274), Marshall (178), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (418), Mineral (175), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,021), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (104), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (566), Raleigh (521), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (51), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (29), Tyler (16), Upshur (81), Wayne (398), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (366), Wyoming (118).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Taylor, and Wayne counties and Tuesday in Fayette and Putnam counties:

  • Boone County, September 28, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
  • Cabell County, September 28, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV
  • Kanawha County, September 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV (flu shots offered)
  • Taylor County, September 28, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt 119 S), Grafton, WV
  • Wayne County, September 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolfe Drive, Huntington, WV
  • Fayette County, September 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV
  • Putnam County, September 29, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Doddridge County Health Department quarantines entire 5th grade class

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
This alert comes after two students have tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

News

Officers and residents come together in Bridgeport to pray for law enforcement officers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
“Cover the Badge with Prayer” was an event where local churches and law enforcement prayed for first responders.

News

Bikers hold “Promise Ride” to support veterans and raise money for Mountaineer Military Museum

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Motorcycle clubs came together to support veterans and raise money for a local museum.

News

West Virginia Gold Star families celebrated virtually

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia National Guard announced this week that the Gold Star family event planned this weekend has been postponed.

Latest News

News

DHHR: 190 new cases, 2 deaths reported on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 190 new cases of coronavirus in the state and two death in their Sunday report.

News

West Virginia leaders react to Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Most West Virginia leaders are ready to move forward with Judge Barrett's nomination, but the state's senators are split on whether the vote should take place.

News

Community holds softball tournament for fatal motorcycle accident victims’ families

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
A softball tournament brings a community together to raise money for two local families.

News

“Say Her Name” protest held in Morgantown

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Community members met in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse with signs for a Black Lives Matter march.

News

West Virginia Can’t Wait Campaign holds Get Out To Vote picnic in Buckhannon

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
The West Virginia Can’t Wait Movement is trying to motivate voters ahead of the November election.

News

WVDE: Monongalia County leaps from orange to green; Doddridge remains yellow

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
A sea of green for NCWV schools according to the WVDE's newest report.