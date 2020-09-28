Health officials report 164 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 164 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 15,512.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 337.

The patients were a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old male from Berkeley County.

“Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 3,987 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 168 patients are currently hospitalized. 51 patients are in ICU, and 29 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (66), Berkeley (1002), Boone (220), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (823), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (25), Fayette (622), Gilmer (45), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (149), Hardy (90), Harrison (369), Jackson (266), Jefferson (433), Kanawha (2,688), Lewis (38), Lincoln (169), Logan (620), Marion (274), Marshall (178), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (418), Mineral (175), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,021), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (104), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (566), Raleigh (521), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (51), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (29), Tyler (16), Upshur (81), Wayne (398), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (366), Wyoming (118).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Taylor, and Wayne counties and Tuesday in Fayette and Putnam counties:

Boone County, September 28, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, September 28, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Kanawha County, September 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, September 28, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt 119 S), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, September 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolfe Drive, Huntington, WV

Fayette County, September 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Putnam County, September 29, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

