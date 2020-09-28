Inez Reota Clevenger, 84 of Upper Glade, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Glenville Center. She was born November 24, 1935 in Jumbo to the late Daniel and Truda McCoy Crouse. Inez previously was employed as a supervisor in a sewing factory, enjoyed cooking and sewing, and was very involved in Missionary work. She was Nazarene by faith. She is survived by her husband Alvie “Ronnie” Clevenger; sons David Clevenger of Baltimore, MD and Danny (Tammy) Clevenger of Hanover, PA; brother Harry (Barbara) Crouse of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren David, Bradley, Andrew, Matthew, Melissa, Scott, Taylor, Steve, Nicole, and Melyssa Clevenger; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Inez' life will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in McCoy Cemetery, Jumbo. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clevenger family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

