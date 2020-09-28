Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 28, 2020

Temperatures Continue Rising, But By How Much, and What About Those Clouds?
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re going to warm up still, reaching highs in the low-80s today, as southerly winds bring decent humidity and warm temperatures to West Virginia. Skies will also be partly sunny, albeit with a slight chance for rain showers. But try to enjoy it while you can, because a cold front will sweep in tomorrow morning and not only cause temperatures to drop like a stone, but we’ll also see rain pushing through the region. Some parts of West Virginia could see rainfall between 0.5 to 1 inches, which won’t cause flooding because we have not had a decent rain in a while. But still be careful driving, to avoid hydroplaning. Thereafter, temperatures will stay in the low-60s for the week.

Today: It’s the last day to enjoy summer-like temperatures, as sunny skies and light winds bring nice conditions to the region. However, a few pop-up showers are possible as the cold front approaches. High: 80.

Tonight: More rain showers are expected as the cold front starts pushing in. Mostly cloudy skies are also expected. Low: 58.

Tuesday: The cold front will push through all day, causing temperatures to stay in the mid-50s to low-60s. Rain showers will also be a common occurrence. High: 62.

Wednesday: A couple of light morning showers are possible, but most of the rain will be to the east, as the cold front leaves WV. Temperatures will be below-average for this time of year. High: 64.

