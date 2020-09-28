Lincoln Middle School set to close for 14 days due to COVID-19

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln Middle School in Harrison County School District will be closed for fourteen days beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29. Two Lincoln Middle School students tested positive for COVID-19.

The school is set to reopen on Monday, Oct. 12.

The district says this comes after conducting the necessary contact tracing and investigation.

Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic. For more information about COVID-19 visit the DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

