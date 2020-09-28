Advertisement

Marion Health Department gives green light for Mannington October Market

FILE PHOTO - The annual festival is a Marion County favorite and will institute several protocols to keep participants safe - PHOTO FROM 2018.
FILE PHOTO - The annual festival is a Marion County favorite and will institute several protocols to keep participants safe - PHOTO FROM 2018.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to representatives from Mannington Main Street, the county health department has approved the plans for this year’s October Market.

Mannington Main Street staff met with Director Lloyd White Monday to discuss the annual market and form a plan to bring fall cheer to Mannington safely.

Mannington Main Street staff put out a call Monday for members to help plan the event. The next meeting is scheduled on Friday, October 2nd.

