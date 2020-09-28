Marion Health Department gives green light for Mannington October Market

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to representatives from Mannington Main Street, the county health department has approved the plans for this year’s October Market.

Mannington Main Street staff met with Director Lloyd White Monday to discuss the annual market and form a plan to bring fall cheer to Mannington safely.

Mannington Main Street staff put out a call Monday for members to help plan the event. The next meeting is scheduled on Friday, October 2nd.

Calling all members!!! If you would like to help in some way. We are having a meeting to finalize all plans give out... Posted by Mannington Main Street Inc. on Monday, September 28, 2020

