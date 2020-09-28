Monday Evening Forecast | September 28th, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our two-week dry streak will be coming to an end tonight allowing us to catch up on some much-needed rain into Tuesday. Temperatures will take a little tumble into Tuesday with daytime highs a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler, scattered hit or miss showers expected. Wednesday and Thursday rain chances will be lower although there will be a secondary cold front sweeping through by late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning that will bring another shot of cold air for the beginning of October.

Tuesday: A dreary day featuring much-needed rain scattered throughout the morning and afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Early morning breezy winds diminishing. High: 62

Wednesday: Keeping it cool with an isolated shower chance mainly North and East as a trough digs into the region. High: 64

Thursday: A secondary front sweeps through early providing another isolated shower and a second temperature drop. High: 64

Friday: Chilly with interval of clouds and sun, gradually clearing throughout the afternoon. High: 60