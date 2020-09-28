Advertisement

Officers and residents come together in Bridgeport to pray for law enforcement officers

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

“Cover the Badge in Prayer” was an event where local churches and law enforcement prayed for first responders.

People gathered in the pavilion at Bridgeport City Park to attend the service.

The service mainly consisted of prayer and speeches by church officials and law enforcement officers.

One of the speakers, Corporal Baron Claypool from the West Virginia State Police, said people don’t need to be afraid of first responders.

“What we see happening in society now is we see people that don’t really understand we’re out for good, we’re not out to hurt them,” he added.

Another speaker, Pastor Jeff Vaughn, said despite negative comments, he stands up for the police.

“The atmosphere of this nation may not be for law enforcement. I just want you to know, and I think everyone here would say the same thing we’re appreciative of you,” Vaughn said.

The Retired United States Marshal Paul Hickman said people don’t always realize how much officers risk to keep the community safe.

“Many of our city, county, and state officers they go without thought of their own safety,” he said.

Hickman added they never know what may be on the other side of the door, but they protect either way.

