Advertisement

Orvil Eugene Woods

Orvil Eugene Woods
Orvil Eugene Woods(Orvil Eugene Woods)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Orvil Eugene Woods, 84 of Buckhannon, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was born March 27, 1936 in Cleveland, WV to the late Roy and Delphia Bleigh Woods. He was a retired truck driver; enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the garden, working jigsaw puzzles during the winter, camping, mechanic work, and taking care of his family, especially his grandchildren. Orvil is survived by his wife Anetha Cowger Woods; sons Leroy (Jane) Woods and Rodney (Mary) Woods, both of Buckhannon; grandchildren Christopher (Lori) Woods of Buckhannon, Heather (Chris) Jackson of Suffork, VA, and Jack Hart of Buckhannon; great-grandchildren Austin Jackson of Suffork, VA,  Kiara Woods of Buckhannon, Zachary Jackson of Suffork, VA, Kailey Hart of Buckhannon, Brayden Hart of Buckhannon, Darrell (Bosie) Woods, and Delores Jean Bender; and several other extended family and friends who will mourn his passing. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and private memorial services will be held. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Woods family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Inez Reota Clevenger

Updated: 1 hour ago
Inez Reota Clevenger

Funerals

Shirley Jean Metz Allessio

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shirley Jean Metz Allessio

Funerals

Joseph Thomas Murray

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT
Joseph Thomas Murray

Funerals

Wayne Crowe

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
Wayne Crowe

Latest News

Funerals

George Osco Hayes

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
George Osco Hayes

Funerals

Margaret Cristine Gertrude Davisson

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT
Margaret Cristine Gertrude Davisson

Funerals

Ernest Victor “Joe” Morton, III

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT
Ernest Victor “Joe” Morton, III

Funerals

Zelma Ruth Cogar Lake Hubbard

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
Zelma Ruth Cogar Lake Hubbard

Funerals

Joel Francis Jones

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT
Joel Francis Jones

Funerals

Korena Mooney Morimanno

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
Korena Mooney Morimanno