Orvil Eugene Woods, 84 of Buckhannon, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was born March 27, 1936 in Cleveland, WV to the late Roy and Delphia Bleigh Woods. He was a retired truck driver; enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the garden, working jigsaw puzzles during the winter, camping, mechanic work, and taking care of his family, especially his grandchildren. Orvil is survived by his wife Anetha Cowger Woods; sons Leroy (Jane) Woods and Rodney (Mary) Woods, both of Buckhannon; grandchildren Christopher (Lori) Woods of Buckhannon, Heather (Chris) Jackson of Suffork, VA, and Jack Hart of Buckhannon; great-grandchildren Austin Jackson of Suffork, VA, Kiara Woods of Buckhannon, Zachary Jackson of Suffork, VA, Kailey Hart of Buckhannon, Brayden Hart of Buckhannon, Darrell (Bosie) Woods, and Delores Jean Bender; and several other extended family and friends who will mourn his passing. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and private memorial services will be held. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Woods family.

