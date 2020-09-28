Police: Homeless man steals motorcycle from gas station in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A homeless man, Richard Stickle, allegedly stole a Kawasaki 636 from a Circle K in Clarksburg on Sept. 25.

Stickle can be seen on video stealing the motorcycle, according to police. The motorcycle is valued at about $4,500 and the motorcycle helmet, which was stolen with the motorcycle, is valued at roughly $350, according to officials.

Stickle is charged with grand larceny.

