Police: Homeless man steals motorcycle from gas station in Clarksburg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A homeless man, Richard Stickle, allegedly stole a Kawasaki 636 from a Circle K in Clarksburg on Sept. 25.

Stickle can be seen on video stealing the motorcycle, according to police. The motorcycle is valued at about $4,500 and the motorcycle helmet, which was stolen with the motorcycle, is valued at roughly $350, according to officials.

Stickle is charged with grand larceny.

