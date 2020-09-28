Advertisement

Political sign set on fire in Morgantown

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - We see signs for the presidential election, the Governor race, and even local ones, but one sign in Morgantown is catching fire.

One Morgantown resident was seen trying to remove Jeff Arnett’s sign for County Commissioner on Saturday, but after being unsuccessful, she decided to take it a step further.

“I got a call Saturday morning from somebody I didn’t know and they left me a voicemail saying that one of my signs was on fire,” says Candidate for County Commissioner (D) Jeff Arnett.

That call came from a car lot off Halleck Road, but before the call was even made the sales manager at Auto Outlet of Morgantown noticed a woman messing with the sign.

“She got out of the car, she straddled the ditch and tried to tackle the sign,” said Sales Manager at the Auto Outlet Michael Felton.

However, that wasn’t enough, and soon she was “fired” up.

“I never paid much attention, so I stepped back inside and when I came back out, it was on fire,” said Felton.

That’s when Felton took action.

“I went and grabbed a bucket and went over there because it was on fire and we didn’t want it to catch the grass or the woods on fire,” Felton said.

Arnett said that he didn’t get police involved, but a Morgantown officer said that this is considered a criminal act and falls under destruction of property which could result in a fine or possible jail time.

“I’m just treating it as a one-off kind of thing, not really sure the motivation but we’ll hopefully get some light shed on it one day,” Arnett said.

Arnett said that he doesn’t know who could have damaged the sign, but he will be replacing it sometime this week and hopes to move forward and stay focused on the upcoming election.

Political sign set on fire in Morgantown

