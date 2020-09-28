Positive COVID-19 case at West Milford Elementary School

WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - A staff member at West Milford Elementary School in Harrison County has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 28., according to the Harrison County School District.

West Milford Elementary school will remain open. The school says that they will conduct a full epidemiological investigation, contact tracing, and deep cleaning.

The school does not plan to release any information specific to these cases due to privacy laws.

The Harrison County School District says in part:

“Details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols regularly."

The school district urges those who feel they need to be tested to contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.

For more information about COVID-19 visit the DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For details about WVDE and DHHR guidance documents, visit https://wvde.us/COVID19.

