Shirley Jean Metz Allessio, age 76, of Clarksburg, WV passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Latrobe, PA following an extended illness. She was born October 1, 1943 in Weston, WV, a daughter of the late William H. Metz and Pearl Lang Metz. Her husband, Joseph George Allessio, whom she married April 3, 1963, preceded her in death March 20, 2020. Shirley is survived by two daughters, Mary A. Greene and her husband Rick of Bridgeport, and Lori A. Mayo and her husband Chris of Mannington; three grandchildren, Rachael Bickel, Renee Williams and Alex Cross; two great grandchildren, Emma and Nathan; two sisters Mary Jo Bumgardner of Clarksburg, and Crystal Metz of Spelter, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister and brother, Marilyn Metz Webb and John Harley Metz. Shirley was a graduate of Washington Irving High School, Class of 1961. She retired as the Deli Manager from Clarksburg Foodland with over 20 years of service. Joseph and Shirley were the first husband and wife to serve as Post Commander and President of the Ladies Auxiliary at the same time for the VFW Post #573. Above all, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, having loved and enjoyed all of her time with her grandchildren. She was Catholic by Faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm. A private funeral service will be held by the family and entombment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

