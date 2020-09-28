SILVER ALERT: Missing 70-year-old woman

UPSHUR, W.Va (WDTV) - A silver alert was issued to find a missing 70-year-old woman.

Karen Lou Gum was reported missing. She is a white, 70-year-old woman with grey hair. Gum is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light purple t-shirt, tennis shoes and glasses.

Gum was last seen traveling Rt. 14 in Ohio to Rt. 51 in PA to 376 E. to I-79 South. She may be traveling in a burgundy 2013 Toyota RAV 4, license plate: NWY519.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Karen Gum is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 472-1185 or the West Virginia State Police.

