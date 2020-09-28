Advertisement

WVU allowing fans at games starting Oct. 17.

WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU will be allowing fans to attend football games for the first time this season on Oct. 17. The Mountaineers are playing at home at the Milan Puskar Stadium against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The stadium will allow 25% capacity and fans are required to wear a facemask inside the stadium. Facemasks should be worn the entire time, except when fans are eating and drinking. Attendance will be capped at approximately 15,000 fans for each remaining game this season.

WVU will have a contactless entry, with mobile ticketing at all gates. Mountaineer fans will download and store tickets to their Apple or Android smartphone, which will never leave the owner’s hands and avoids additional touching from stadium security. More information on mobile ticketing is available at WVUsports.com/MobileTickets.

Priority admittance into the stadium will go to season ticket holders who opted to maintain their investment in WVU football for the 2020 season, WVU students and player families. A limited number of tickets will go to the visiting team.

On Monday, Oct. 5 fans who initially made a 2020 MAC gift and/or purchased 2020 football season tickets but ultimately elected to roll their investment over as a credit to the 2021 season will receive information about single game-ticket availability for the remaining home games.

On Friday, Oct. 9, football season ticket holders who initially purchased 2020 season tickets but ultimately requested a refund of their MAC gift and/or season ticket purchase and all other football 2019 season ticket holders will receive information about single game-ticket availability for the remaining home games.

Priority ticket information will be sent via email to the aforementioned groups via the email address on the customer’s Mountaineer Ticket Office account. Fans should login to their online WVUGAME.com account at WVUGame.com/MyAccount and click ‘Season Ticket Renewals’ to request their tickets. Priority requests will only be taken online. The Mountaineer Ticket Office reserves the right to limit all orders and will assign the best available seat locations. Fans should call 1-800-WVU GAME for customer service assistance and more information on the single-game ticket and parking sales processes.

More information on the WVU student ticketing process will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Lands Four-Star RB 2021 Commit Johnson

Updated: 17 hours ago
Held offers from Michigan State and Louisville

Sports

High School Football Returns to Monongalia County This Week

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT
Morgantown, University, Clay-Battelle and Trinity will open seasons

Sports

WVU Falls to No. 15 Oklahoma State for Sixth-Straight Time, 27-13

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
Mountaineers open Big 12 play with 68 rushing yards in loss to Cowboys

Sports

Week 4 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT
Check out highlights from week four of the high school football season

Latest News

Sports

East Fairmont picks up first win of 2020 with 31-14 victory over Cameron

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
Bees improve to 1-3 on the year

Sports

Tucker County’s game vs. Berkeley Springs called off

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
Player on Moorefield tested positive for COVID-19 this week

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Doege amped for round two vs. Oklahoma State

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
Made first WVU start vs. Cowboys last November

Sports

WVU set to meet former Mountaineer Sills in Stillwater

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT
2018 All-Big 12 OL transferred to OK State this fall

Sports

WVU Women’s Soccer takes No. 4 ranking on the road to No. 6 OK State

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Third Big 12 game of season