WVU Lands Four-Star RB 2021 Commit Johnson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has landed four-star running back in 2021 commit Justin Johnson.

Johnson hails from Edwardsville, Ill. He rushed for 1,120 and 19 touchdowns last year at Edwardsville High School.

Johnson also held offers from Michigan State, Louisville and Minnesota among other Power 5 schools.

