Advertisement

WVU Lands Four-Star RB 2021 Commit Johnson

Held offers from Michigan State and Louisville
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has landed four-star running back in 2021 commit Justin Johnson.

Johnson hails from Edwardsville, Ill. He rushed for 1,120 and 19 touchdowns last year at Edwardsville High School.

Johnson also held offers from Michigan State, Louisville and Minnesota among other Power 5 schools.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

High School Football Returns to Monongalia County This Week

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT
Morgantown, University, Clay-Battelle and Trinity will open seasons

Sports

WVU Falls to No. 15 Oklahoma State for Sixth-Straight Time, 27-13

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
Mountaineers open Big 12 play with 68 rushing yards in loss to Cowboys

Sports

Week 4 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT
Check out highlights from week four of the high school football season

Sports

East Fairmont picks up first win of 2020 with 31-14 victory over Cameron

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
Bees improve to 1-3 on the year

Latest News

Sports

Tucker County’s game vs. Berkeley Springs called off

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
Player on Moorefield tested positive for COVID-19 this week

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Doege amped for round two vs. Oklahoma State

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
Made first WVU start vs. Cowboys last November

Sports

WVU set to meet former Mountaineer Sills in Stillwater

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT
2018 All-Big 12 OL transferred to OK State this fall

Sports

WVU Women’s Soccer takes No. 4 ranking on the road to No. 6 OK State

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Third Big 12 game of season

Sports

Cole spearheads Bridgeport’s single-wing offense

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
Premier Bank Player of the Week