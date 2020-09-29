Barbour County Schools to move online

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A spike in positive COVID-19 cases resulted in Barbour county schools operating remotely for all students Monday.

During the Governor Justice’s press briefing Monday afternoon, he committed to helping provide additional testing in both Barbour and Kanawha Counties.

911 officials say that nearly 300 people were tested in four hours today.

Three classrooms in the county had a positive case of the virus, according to Superintendent Jeff Woofter. Woofter originally wanted to quarantine the classrooms with the positive tests but decided for students to go remote until Thursday.

“By going remote for three days, that should help the health department catch up with all necessary contact tracing and goes on to state that quote it is our understanding that there is community spread," Woofter said on Facebook on Monday.

Free community COVID-19 testing was held today at the Barbour County fairgrounds. This move comes the same day the county went into an orange designation on alert system. Orange is the second-highest alert level.

“We got word from the governor’s office yesterday that we needed to a mass testing in our community. We originally planned to have one next week but the governor told us we needed to do it today so we hurried and organized this,” said EMS Director Corey Brandon.

Despite the rain, folks lined up the Barbour County fairgrounds to get tested for COVID-19.

“The weather has not deterred people from coming out and getting tested today and it’s a very good show of support from the community,” said Brandon.

Brandon says that this certainly won’t be the last time folks can get tested.

“We still plan on having more of these throughout the year as we get further down the road,” Brandon said.

All staff will report tomorrow for cleaning but for now all in person instruction, sports and practices along with competitions will be postponed until Thursday.

