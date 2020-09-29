Brown Leads WVU Ground Attack at Oklahoma State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU running back Leddie Brown was a major bright spot in the Mountaineers' 27-13 loss at No. 15 Oklahoma State Saturday.

The junior ran for over 100 yards for the second-consecutive game totaling 104 yards on 26 carries. In week one against Eastern Kentucky, he rushed for 128 yards on 10 carries, two touchdowns and also recorded a receiving score.

He’ll look to maintain his success this Saturday when WVU hosts Baylor at noon.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.