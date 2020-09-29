Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County
Responders were alerted at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a residential structure fire in Clarksburg Tuesday morning.
According to Harrison County 911 Communication Center, crews received alerts on the fire at Ithaca Drive at 1:30a.m.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberport, Reynoldsville, Shinnston, Spelter, and Wallace Fire Departments responded.
Stick with 5 News as this story develops.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.