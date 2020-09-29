Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a residential structure fire in Clarksburg Tuesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 Communication Center, crews received alerts on the fire at Ithaca Drive at 1:30a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberport, Reynoldsville, Shinnston, Spelter, and Wallace Fire Departments responded.

