Harrison County Schools: Two-day in person, three-day remote schedule

Harrison County schools (Photo: WDTV)
Harrison County schools (Photo: WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools will transition into the two-day in person, three-day remote schedule, according to the Harrison County School District Facebook page.

This schedule will begin Monday, Oct. 5. and will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Find updated information on Harrison County Schools: harcoboe.net.

Harrison County School Schedule
Harrison County School Schedule(Harrison County Schools)

