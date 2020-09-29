Advertisement

Health officials report 180 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va.

Sept. 29. COVID-19 Numbers
Sept. 29. COVID-19 Numbers(DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 180 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 15,692.

DHHR officials also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 345.

The patients were a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Putnam County, a 79-year old female from Wyoming County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Monroe County, and a 78-year old female from Taylor County.

“We must remember that each of these West Virginians have families and friends who are left to grieve their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join with them in sharing their grief.”

DHHR officials said 4,014 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 172 patients are currently hospitalized. 53 patients are in ICU, and 29 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,009), Boone (227), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (843), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (26), Fayette (629), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (382), Jackson (270), Jefferson (436), Kanawha (2,704), Lewis (38), Lincoln (171), Logan (620), Marion (284), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (425), Mineral (174), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,035), Monroe (151), Morgan (55), Nicholas (105), Ohio (374), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (576), Raleigh (526), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (52), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (34), Tyler (16), Upshur (84), Wayne (403), Webster (8), Wetzel (56), Wirt (12), Wood (374), Wyoming (118).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Barbour, Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties, and Wednesday in Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Monongalia, Putnam, and Wayne counties:

  • Barbour County, September 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 115 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV
  • Fayette County, September 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV
  • Kanawha County, September 29, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV
  • Putnam County, September 29, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV
  • Fayette County, September 30, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV
  • Kanawha County, September 30, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV
  • Logan County, September 30, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV
  • Monongalia County, September 30, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
  • Putnam County, September 30, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old Buffalo High School, 81 High School Road, Buffalo, WV
  • Wayne County, September 30, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570

