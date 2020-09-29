Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 29, 2020

It’s Going to Be Cool and Rainy, But When Will The Rain Leave?
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be a cool, rainy day this Tuesday, as a cold front pushes through into the area today. Expect highs in the low-60s across the region, along with more rain moving through during the afternoon and evening hours. Some areas could see up to 0.5 to 1 inch of rain across the region, which helps with the rain deficit we’ve had for a while. Still, make sure to give yourself extra time for driving just in case, and be aware of isolated flooding due to the heavy rain, especially in the Appalachian counties. After the cold front moves through, the next few days will have below-average highs, making it feel like Fall. So, keep your jackets near you.

Today: Rain will be scattered, but later in the afternoon, more rain will come moving through. Make sure to wear a rain jacket as you head out today. High: 62.

Tonight: More rain showers will continue pushing through tonight, making for a dreary night. It will also feel very cool. Low: 48.

Wednesday: After the cold front leaves, a few showers might take place, but for the most part, expect a cool morning and a mix of sun and clouds. High: 64.

Thursday: A couple of light showers are possible, as another system pushes into the region. For the most part, though, just expect another cool day and partly cloudy skies. High: 65.

