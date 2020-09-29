Advertisement

Liberty’s Childers Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Junior running back rushed for 330 yards and four touchdowns against Grafton
Raiden Childers
Raiden Childers(wdtv)
Sep. 29, 2020
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty junior running back Raiden Childers has been named the Premier Bank Player of the Week for week 4.

Childers ran for 330 yards and four touchdowns last Friday leading the Mountaineers to a 48-21 win over Grafton. He has been instrumental for head coach A.J. Harman’s offense and has helped lead Liberty to a 3-1 start for the second year in a row.

