Local W.Va. polling stations prepare for election day

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISON/UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Just 35 days away from election day and while the presidential candidates are preparing to make their case to voters tonight, the county clerks in our area are looking ahead to the day when decisions are made.

County Clerks say they are finishing the last few tasks before the election.

“Just appointing our poll workers, getting our ballots in and out, absentees, getting polling locations ready. things of that nature,” says Upshur County Clerk Carol Smith.

Smith says that all 21 polling locations in the state will be open with coronavirus precautions in place, but voting during the pandemic is unique, so Upshur County voters who cast their ballots deserve unique memorabilia.

“Everyone who comes into vote in person will receive a stylus ink pen. They will be able to use to sign the electronic poll books used to touch the machines with, and then they get to take that stylus pen home with them,” says Smith.

As voter mobilization campaigns increase, so does the demand for poll workers.

“Right now, I have enough poll workers with a few alternates left over,” Smith adds.

Harrison County officials are in need of more workers.

“We have just enough poll workers, but I guarantee you probably within the next couple weeks,” says Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas.

Thomas says that all 67 polling locations open and she is preparing for the annual tradition of poll workers dropping out.

“Please be mindful of the poll workers. You may have some wait time. I don’t think it will be very long and I all 67 precincts, but if you happen to be at one of those precincts and we don’t have five workers, just be prepared to wait a little while, be patient,” says Thomas.

Both Thomas and Smith say that even with absentee voting in place, we will likely know the results of every race on election night.

W.Va. polls will be open at 6:30 until 7:30 on Nov. 3.

