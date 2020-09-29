Marion County Teachers say they are exhausted by school year

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Marion County teachers met with Superintendent Randall Farley at East Fairmont High School to discuss their concerns about this year.

Teachers said the new blended learning model was more exhausting than other instructions.

After the meeting, we tried to speak to many teachers, and all declined, except Chris Johnson, a third-grade teacher from Pleasant Valley Elementary. He explained the issue he saw with this type of teaching.

“Teachers are exhausted. You know they’re working and putting in way more hours than you normally would. Then going home and still doing stuff until midnight,” he added.

Johnson said teachers want to do the best for their students, but it’s not easy.

“For parents to realize that teachers have a lot on their plate right now and we’re trying our best to make things the best for their children, but we’re spread thin,” he explained.

We reached out to the Superintendent of Marion County Schools, Randall Farley, and he didn’t respond.

