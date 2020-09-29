Marvin Junior Haden

Marvin Junior “Junie” Haden, 80, passed from this life Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. Junie was born Tuesday, November 7, 1939, in Goochland County, VA, a son of the late William Haden and Retha May Light Haden Meadows and stepfather Harold Meadows. On July 5, 1957, he married the former Sandra Louise Wamsley who survives at home. Also left to cherish his memory are six children, Buddy Haden and wife Nancy of Mill Creek, Debbie Waybright and husband Terry of Elkins, Ricky Haden and wife Tammy of Beverly, Tim Haden of NC, Greg Haden and wife Sarah of Valley Head, and Lisa Wimer and husband Jerry of Beverly, fifteen grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one brother Raymond Meadows and wife Jenny of Junior. Preceding him in death besides his parents was one grandchild, two great-granddaughters, and five siblings, William Haden, Johnny and Tommy Meadows, Elizabeth Howell, and Dorothy Vaughn. Junie attended school in Adolph. He had been employed as a coal miner for thirty-two years with Consolidated Coal Company and then Island Creek Coal Company. He enjoyed hunting, camping and riding four wheelers. Junie loved attending church and was Methodist by faith.

