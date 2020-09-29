Advertisement

Morgantown eager to get back on field

Monongalia County High Schools begin play this week
Morgantown football
Morgantown football(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - High school sports are back in Monongalia County this week.

Morgantown, University, Clay-Battelle and Trinity will begin their seasons this week as a result of the county turning green on Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map. For the Mohigans specifically, the are excited to return to playing the sports they love.

Hear from Morgantown High School athletic director on what this week means to the Mohigan community on and off the field.

