Siblings of shooting victim speak out after brother’s death

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The brother and sister of Chadwick Malone tells us more about him after he was shot and killed nearly a week ago in Morgantown.

Nicholas and Heavenly Malone say they were very close with their older brother. Nicholas was only a year apart from Chad and Heavenly was three years apart which is why it’s even harder for them to believe what happened last Wednesday.

“Very out going, very kind hearted, and he’s always been a protector of his family and his close friends,” says Chadwick’s younger brother Nicholas Malone.

“Chad was a goofball, he had the biggest brightest smile ever,” says Chadwick’s younger sister Heavenly Malone.

That’s how both Nicholas and Heavenly Malone describe their older brother Chad, who was known to have a strong faith, worked as a seasonal landscaper and a lover of pizza making.

On Sept. 23. he was shot and killed allegedly by Michael Corney and found lying on the sidewalk by Morgantown police.

Heavenly says Chad was going to check on a friend of his who was allegedly punched in the face by Corney a few days prior. While Chad was seeing his friend, that’s when the unexpected happened, and Chad was shot.

Heavenly lives in Virginia and received messages on Facebook saying her brother was shot. From there she was hit with a wave of emotions and relayed the message to the rest of her family.

“I was heartbroken, in disbelief, shocked,” says Heavenly.

The Morgantown police department are still actively looking for Corney. He is believed to be from the Pittsburgh area, but spends time in Morgantown.

“He’s going to eventually be caught but I just hope we can get him caught as quick as possible before he hurts somebody else,” says Nicholas.

“I just can’t fathom the fact that he’s not here, so if anyone knows anything please the police,” adds Heavenly.

Police say if you see Corney or know of his location please call 911 or notify the Morgantown Police Department by calling 304-284-7522 ext. 0.

The two siblings say they want justice for their brother at the very least and have created a GoFundMe to help with the funeral. They say that once that is covered the rest will go toward taking care of his 9-year-old daughter. The funeral is expected to be no later than Oct. 5.

