Advertisement

Siblings of shooting victim speak out after brother’s death

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The brother and sister of Chadwick Malone tells us more about him after he was shot and killed nearly a week ago in Morgantown.

Nicholas and Heavenly Malone say they were very close with their older brother. Nicholas was only a year apart from Chad and Heavenly was three years apart which is why it’s even harder for them to believe what happened last Wednesday.

“Very out going, very kind hearted, and he’s always been a protector of his family and his close friends,” says Chadwick’s younger brother Nicholas Malone.

“Chad was a goofball, he had the biggest brightest smile ever,” says Chadwick’s younger sister Heavenly Malone.

That’s how both Nicholas and Heavenly Malone describe their older brother Chad, who was known to have a strong faith, worked as a seasonal landscaper and a lover of pizza making.

On Sept. 23. he was shot and killed allegedly by Michael Corney and found lying on the sidewalk by Morgantown police.

Heavenly says Chad was going to check on a friend of his who was allegedly punched in the face by Corney a few days prior. While Chad was seeing his friend, that’s when the unexpected happened, and Chad was shot.

Heavenly lives in Virginia and received messages on Facebook saying her brother was shot. From there she was hit with a wave of emotions and relayed the message to the rest of her family.

“I was heartbroken, in disbelief, shocked,” says Heavenly.

The Morgantown police department are still actively looking for Corney. He is believed to be from the Pittsburgh area, but spends time in Morgantown.

“He’s going to eventually be caught but I just hope we can get him caught as quick as possible before he hurts somebody else,” says Nicholas.

“I just can’t fathom the fact that he’s not here, so if anyone knows anything please the police,” adds Heavenly.

Police say if you see Corney or know of his location please call 911 or notify the Morgantown Police Department by calling 304-284-7522 ext. 0.

The two siblings say they want justice for their brother at the very least and have created a GoFundMe to help with the funeral. They say that once that is covered the rest will go toward taking care of his 9-year-old daughter. The funeral is expected to be no later than Oct. 5.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Morgantown shooting victim's family

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Local W.Va. polling stations prepare for election day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Just 35 days away from election day and while the presidential candidates are preparing to make their case to voters tonight, the county clerks in our area are looking ahead to the day when decisions are made.

News

Local W.Va. polling stations preparing for election day

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Barbour County Schools to move online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Barbour County Schools are operating remotely for all students starting Monday, due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Barbour County Schools to start operating remotely

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Two ambulances leave scene of accident in Lost Creek

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two ambulances left the scene of a two vehicle crash on Good Hope Pike in Lost Creek, according to the Harrison County 911 communications department.

News

Harrison County Schools: Two-day in person, three-day remote schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Harrison County Schools will transition into the two-day in person, three-day remote schedule.

News

Texas grand jury: No action against man who killed church shooter

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary when Wilson fired a single fatal shot.

News

I-20 crash near Grovetown kills 2 Georgia law enforcement officers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Two law enforcement officers died in a crash west of Augusta on a day when police were already in mourning as they buried one of their own.

News

Health officials report 180 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 180 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.