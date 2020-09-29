Top 5 Plays of Week 4
Check out the top 5 plays from week 4 of the high school football season
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Which plays ranked in our top 5 from week 4 of the high school football season. Find out below.
#5. Lincoln’s John Lopez diving touchdown catch.
#4. Tygarts Valley’s Caden Boggs diving touchdown grab.
#3. Robert C. Byrd’s Bryson Lucas leaping catch.
#2. Grafton’s Justin Spiker 72-yard kickoff return for touchdown.
#1. Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cameron Zuliani 35-yard field goal.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.