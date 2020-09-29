Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast | September 29th 2020

Sat & Rad 9 29 2020
Sat & Rad 9 29 2020(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Finally, we have some rain blessing our region after a two-week dry streak. So far, most areas generally have seen around a half-inch of rain, which is a small drip in the pan in terms of getting caught up for this dry month. Any little bit of rain helps especially for areas such as Morgantown, falling behind typical September averages by about 2″. A second wave of cold air and another opportunity for some light rain will swing through late Wednesday into Thursday leaving us with a cold start to October. The weekend will begin dry with rain returning late Sunday into Monday for the current timeline.

Wednesday: Breezy winds with a few showers across higher terrain and North. A second wave of cooler air drops in from the North overnight. High: 65

Thursday: A stray shower possible; otherwise, partly cloudy with temperatures continuing the cool down process as air from the North takes over. High: 64

Friday: Our first Friday of the month will be quite chilly with a mix of sun and clouds, mainly dry as high pressure takes control. This will also lead to a dry start to the weekend as well. If you are planning to do anything for Friday night lights - bring a blanket or warm coat!! High: 58

