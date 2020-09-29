Two ambulances leave scene of accident in Lost Creek

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Two ambulances left the scene of a two vehicle crash on Good Hope Pike in Lost Creek, according to the Harrison County 911 communications department.

There is no information yet on how many individuals were transported to the hospital.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County EMS and West Miford Fire Department responded to the scene, according to officials. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating.

WDTV will keep you updated as more information comes in.

