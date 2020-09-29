Advertisement

Two ambulances leave scene of accident in Lost Creek

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN Image)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Two ambulances left the scene of a two vehicle crash on Good Hope Pike in Lost Creek, according to the Harrison County 911 communications department.

There is no information yet on how many individuals were transported to the hospital.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County EMS and West Miford Fire Department responded to the scene, according to officials. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating.

WDTV will keep you updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrison County Schools: Two-day in person, three-day remote schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Harrison County Schools will transition into the two-day in person, three-day remote schedule.

News

Texas grand jury: No action against man who killed church shooter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary when Wilson fired a single fatal shot.

News

I-20 crash near Grovetown kills 2 Georgia law enforcement officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Two law enforcement officers died in a crash west of Augusta on a day when police were already in mourning as they buried one of their own.

News

Health officials report 180 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 180 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Ethics experts see national security concern in Trump’s debt

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The politically damaging revelations about Trump’s tax avoidance, however, are perhaps less concerning than word the president is holding hundreds of millions of dollars of soon-to-mature debt.

News

Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

News

Marion County Teachers say they are exhausted by school year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Marion County teachers met with Superintendent Randall Farley at East Fairmont High School to discuss their concerns about this year.

News

West Virginia Trump Victory Campaign applauds SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Representative Alex Mooney and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a phone conference for the Trump Victory campaign to express support for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

Political sign set on fire in Morgantown

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
We see signs for the presidential election, the Governor race, and even local ones, but one sign in Morgantown is catching fire.

News

Political sign set on fire in Morgantown

Updated: 22 hours ago