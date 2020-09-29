Advertisement

West Virginia Trump Victory Campaign applauds SCOTUS nomination

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is officially the nominee to take over the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is officially the nominee to take over the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Representative Alex Mooney and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a phone conference for the Trump Victory campaign to express support for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“This is critical for our senators to step up. I will say I have been a little dissapointed to hear Senator Manchin. To me this is a very clear choice,” said A.G. Morrisey.

Senator Joe Manchin has expressed hesitation in confirming a Supreme Court nomination prior to the November 3rd election. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she is willing to move forward with the nomination.

“We are going to be asked this. Four years ago they did not confirm Merrick Garland. It is not a similar situation as four years ago. The Republicans were in the majority and had a Democrat President. So it is a different scenario. The voters have given us a Republican President and a Republican majority in the Senate right now. That is different than four years ago,” explained Rep. Alex Mooney during the call.

Both say the Judge Barrett meets the qualifications for the Supreme Court and called on the state senators to move forward with the nomination.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion County Teachers say they are exhausted by school year

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Marion County teachers met with Superintendent Randall Farley at East Fairmont High School to discuss their concerns about this year.

News

Political sign set on fire in Morgantown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
We see signs for the presidential election, the Governor race, and even local ones, but one sign in Morgantown is catching fire.

News

Political sign set on fire in Morgantown

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

HEALTH MINUTE: Stay loose while working from home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN
Health Minute: Working from home can be a pain on your body, luckily there are simple ways to take pressure off a stiff back.

Latest News

News

HEALTH MINUTE: Stay loose while working from home

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WVU allowing fans at games starting Oct. 17.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
WVU will be allowing fans to attend football games for the first time this season on Oct. 17. The Mountaineers are playing at home at the Milan Puskar Stadium against the Kansas Jayhawks.

News

Marion Health Department gives green light for Mannington October Market

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Mannington Main Street staff put out a call Monday for members to help plan the event. The next meeting is scheduled on Friday, October 2nd.

News

Lincoln Middle School set to close for 14 days due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Lincoln Middle School in Harrison County School District will be closed for fourteen days beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28. Two Lincoln Middle School students tested positive for COVID-19.

News

SILVER ALERT: Missing 70-year-old woman

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A silver alert was issued to find a missing 70-year-old woman, Karen Lou Gum.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.