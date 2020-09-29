West Virginia Trump Victory Campaign applauds SCOTUS nomination

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Representative Alex Mooney and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a phone conference for the Trump Victory campaign to express support for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“This is critical for our senators to step up. I will say I have been a little dissapointed to hear Senator Manchin. To me this is a very clear choice,” said A.G. Morrisey.

Senator Joe Manchin has expressed hesitation in confirming a Supreme Court nomination prior to the November 3rd election. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she is willing to move forward with the nomination.

“We are going to be asked this. Four years ago they did not confirm Merrick Garland. It is not a similar situation as four years ago. The Republicans were in the majority and had a Democrat President. So it is a different scenario. The voters have given us a Republican President and a Republican majority in the Senate right now. That is different than four years ago,” explained Rep. Alex Mooney during the call.

Both say the Judge Barrett meets the qualifications for the Supreme Court and called on the state senators to move forward with the nomination.

