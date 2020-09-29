William “Bill” Doyle Pratt, 91, of Weston slipped gently into the arms of the Lord to join those gone before him on Monday, September 28, 2020. He passed in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family. He was born in Weston on February 25, 1929, a son of the late John William and Quincy Doyle Davis Pratt. On September 9, 1951, all Bill’s dreams came true when he married Margaret “Peg” Emily Lancaster. After 68 wonderful years of marriage, Bill felt lost when Peg passed on June 15, 2020. They have now been reunited and can share eternity. In addition to his parents, John and Quincy Pratt, and wife, Margaret “Peg” Pratt, Bill was preceded in death by two twin great-grandchildren: Prezlea Jean and Jaylen Loretta Pratt; one brother, Lawrence B. Pratt; and one sister, Retha Pratt Newlon. Cherishing their memories of Bill’s hardworking and dedicated nature are one son, William R. Pratt and wife, Carla, of Weston; two grandsons: John William Pratt and wife, Suzanna, and Joseph Edward Pratt and wife, Jamie, both of Weston; three great-grandchildren: Beau Matthew, Emily Rose, and Mason Andrew Pratt; and two nieces: Linda and Teresa Pratt both of Ohio. Bill graduated from Weston High School and went to work for Consolidated Natural Gas. He spent 30 years with the company before retiring in 1985. Unlike many others, Bill’s goal for retirement was not to rest but to pursue his true love of farming. He loved caring for his land and cattle but especially loved raising his Percherons. Bill was most at peace when spending time with his horses. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and fox chasing around the farm. Bill was Baptist by faith and instilled in his family his love for the Lord and the value of hard work. He was active at the Lewis County Senior Center with Peg and they treasured taking the trips offered and playing cards with their friends. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Broad Run Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Interment will follow. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Bill” Doyle Pratt. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

