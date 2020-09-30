Advertisement

After dying in I-20 crash, 2 deputies remembered for their sense of duty

By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgians today are mourning and remembering two Fulton County deputies killed in a crash on Interstate 20 near Grovetown.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the interstate as they were on their way to pick up an inmate to transfer to the Fulton County Jail. Just after 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Dodge Charger struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped for traffic in the left lane at Lewiston Road in Columbia County.

MORE | Deadly day on I-20 leaves 3 dead and community shaken

They were identified as Deputy Anthony White, a seven year veteran who joined the agency in December 2012, and Deputy Kenny Ingram who would have marked his 15-years of service in October.

Both were assigned to the law enforcement division of their agency.

From left: Deputy Kenny Ingram and Deputy Anthony White .(Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Fulton County Sheriff Ted Jackson said: “These men had a profound sense of duty throughout their distinguished careers with this agency and for us and this county, the loss of these deputies is devastating.”

Chaplains who volunteer with the agency are offering grief counseling to the deputies' family members and colleagues.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp expressed condolences to their families on Twitter, saying “Tragic news. Please join @GAFirstLady, the girls, and I in praying for the families, loved ones, and colleagues of these two officers. The thoughts and prayers of all Georgians are with you.”

Also urging people to keep the families in mind was the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please keep the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office family and the family members of all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” the agency said in a statement.

The crash happened on an already-tragic day for the region’s law enforcement officers as they said goodbye to one of their own during a memorial service in Augusta for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Charles Norton. Norton died of complications from COVID-19, becoming the agency’s first line-of-duty coronavirus casualty.

It also came on a deadly day for the interstate, which was the site of another fatal crash 10 miles to the west.

And less than two weeks earlier and 16 miles to the west. a tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash as he was loading up another vehicle on I-20 at Cobbham Road in McDuffie County.

