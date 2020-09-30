Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire Wednesday morning

Officials say crews were alerted at 12:56 a.m.
MGN photo.
MGN photo.(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Fairmont Wednesday morning.

Marion County 911 Communication Center officials say it was a residential structure fire on Michael Drive.

Officials say the fire was “under control very quickly.”

No injuries were reported and the cause is unknown at this time.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

