Crews respond to structure fire Wednesday morning

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Fairmont Wednesday morning.

Marion County 911 Communication Center officials say it was a residential structure fire on Michael Drive.

Officials say the fire was “under control very quickly.”

No injuries were reported and the cause is unknown at this time.

