Crews respond to structure fire Wednesday morning
Officials say crews were alerted at 12:56 a.m.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Fairmont Wednesday morning.
Marion County 911 Communication Center officials say it was a residential structure fire on Michael Drive.
Officials say the fire was “under control very quickly.”
No injuries were reported and the cause is unknown at this time.
