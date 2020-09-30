Doddridge County tops latest Class A Playoff rankings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Bulldogs are tied for the top spot in Single A with St. Marys in the latest WVSSAC playoff ranking. The Bulldogs took down Ritchie County in a thriller in Ellenboro this past Friday, 9-8, on a last minute field goal from DJ Devinney.

The loss dropped the Rebels to No. 17 in the poll at 2-2 overall. Tygarts Valley checks in at No. 6.

In Double A, Lewis County is ranked No. 4. The Minutemen have played just two games but hold a 3-1 record after forfeits from Braxton County and most recently Preston in Week 4. North Marion is ranked seventh at 3-1 and Robert C. Byrd is tied for eight at 3-1 overall.

Bridgeport is slated at No. 4 in AAA with a 3-0 record.

