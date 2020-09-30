Doris Arlene Carpenter, 95, of Fairmont, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1925, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Denzil M. and Ota (Pride) Robe. She lived her entire 95 years at Bunners Ridge Community. Doris was employed at Westinghouse in the 1940s. She was musically talented, being able to play piano, organ, harmonica, and accordion. In 1979, Doris and her husband Glen began pastoring at Meadowdale Wesleyan Church. Doris, a woman of prayer, enjoyed being involved in the church as a pastor’s wife, secretary, treasurer, and teaching VBS. Doris was the kindest, gentlest, and best mother in the world. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Reverend Glen Norman Carpenter Sr., who passed on September 15, 2003. The couple married in 1948. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Karen Carpenter; grandson, James Nathan Carpenter; sisters, Wilda Fast and husband Henry, and Audra Maxine Robe; brothers: Millard “Blynn” Robe, Bernard Robe and wife June, and Eugene Robe; sisters-in-law: Audra Heston and husband Jim and Vivian Coombs and husband Philip; and brothers-in-law: Wayman Carpenter, Arnold Brady, Willis Carpenter, Herman Carpenter, and Leslie Carpenter. Doris is survived by sons, Daniel Carpenter and wife Maxine, Rev. Timothy Carpenter and wife Terri, and Glen Carpenter Jr.; daughter, Linda Carpenter; grandchildren: Timothy Carpenter Jr. and wife Barbara, Rev. Joseph Carpenter, Rev. Daniel Carpenter Jr. and wife Ashley, Benjamin Carpenter, Elizabeth Carpenter, and Esther Durison and husband James; great-grandchildren: Caleb Carpenter, Josiah Carpenter, Madelyn Carpenter, Jacob Durison, and Jeremiah Durison. She is also survived by sisters, Dorothy Carpenter and Marlene Gazda and husband Bill; and three sisters-in-law: Lucille Brady, Doris Carpenter and husband Walter “Bud”, and Margaret Robe. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 5 p.m. – 8p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., and at Fairmont Meadowdale Wesleyan Church on Saturday, October 03, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the church, with Rev. Gregory Reynolds officiating and Rev. Charles MacDonald assisting. Interment will take place at Pride Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

