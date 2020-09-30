Health officials report 156 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 156 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 15,848.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 350.

The patients were a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Boone County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As we recognize and honor the lives of these West Virginians, we also extend our sincere condolences to their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 3,991 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 169 patients are currently hospitalized. 55 patients are in ICU, and 27 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (81), Berkeley (1,025), Boone (232), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (852), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (27), Fayette (630), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (128), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (392), Jackson (271), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,747), Lewis (38), Lincoln (172), Logan (622), Marion (285), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (427), Mineral (174), Mingo (385), Monongalia (2,049), Monroe (151), Morgan (56), Nicholas (112), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (583), Raleigh (528), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (53), Summers (55), Taylor (129), Tucker (35), Tyler (16), Upshur (87), Wayne (406), Webster (7), Wetzel (58), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (119).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Monongalia, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties:

Fayette County, September 30, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Kanawha County, September 30, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV

Logan County, September 30, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Monongalia County, September 30, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, September 30, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old Buffalo High School, 81 High School Road, Buffalo, WV

Taylor County, September 30, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, September 30, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570

