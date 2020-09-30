Ida Vecchio

Ida May Vecchio of Clarksburg entered into her internal life on September 30th, 2020 with her family by her side. She lived in Martinsburg West Virginia with her daughter and son-in-law Velma and the late Richard (Dick) Boyce. Ida was a homemaker and was loved and cherished by many including, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and several nieces and nephews. She spent her life caring for others and loving her dog Ginger. She was the mother of 8 children, Larry Vecchio, Jerry Vecchio ( Karen), all of clarksburg, Bill Vecchio (Myrna), Velma Vecchio Boyce (Dick), Patty Vecchio Carrigan , Darlene Vecchio Dearing (Craig) all of Martinsburg WV; and one brother Bob Scheuvront (Pauline) of Clarksburg. She was preceded in death by Lawrence Scheuvront (father), Dollie Kelley (mother), and her husband Jimmy Vecchio; sons Tommy Vecchio and Jimmy Vecchio; as well as two brothers and two sisters. Family and friends may call the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am with Craig Dearing officiating. Interment will be in the Elkview Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

