Advertisement

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.(Source: Haverhill Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) – It’s not every day you get to wrangle an emu.

Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon rounded up the giant bird on Wednesday in a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.

It was her first emu encounter in 10 years on the job.

“With the assistance of patrol officers, the bird was safely corralled,” according to the Haverhill Police Facebook page. It has been reunited with its owners.

Emus are native to Australia and are the second-largest birds in the world.

A full-grown emu can stand 6 feet tall and weigh 120 pounds, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

News

HEALTH MINUTE: Survey shows 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By CNN
An annual flu shot is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all over the age of 6 months, but many don’t get the vaccine even when there’s no pandemic.

News

HEALTH MINUTE: Survey shows 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

W.Va. vote by mail information

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Only a little over 30 days left until the election, but there seems to be some confusion over how North-Central West Virginians can vote by mail.

Latest News

News

Absentee Ballot

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Kids Connect is providing students with WIFI

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Students will be entering their classrooms for the first time in Monongalia county since school began weeks ago. Remote learning will still be involved which brings up the question of how Kids Connect has been working and the new challenges.

News

Kids Connect is providing students with WIFI

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Pet Helpers: Jackson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Pet Helpers: Jackson

News

Pet Helpers: Jackson

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.