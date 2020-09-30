Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 30, 2020

The Rain Has Left, But Will We See More?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be a cool but dry morning, as the cold front that brought lots of rain showers into WV yesterday finally moves out of West Virginia. Expect highs in the mid-60s, with partly sunny skies. As the day passes, breezy SW winds of 10-15 mph will make today feel slightly cooler, so for Fall lovers out there, it’s going to feel nice out. Rain showers are possible but unlikely tonight, but a few more might come down tomorrow as another cold front pushes through and brings cool air and moisture to our region.

Today: This morning will be dry, with the cold front gone. Skies will at least be partly sunny, which will make up for the fact it’s going to be breezy, making today feel cooler. High: 64.

Tonight: A couple of showers might push through during the overnight hours, but otherwise, expect partly clear skies. Low: 50.

Thursday: A couple of showers might push in during the evening hours, as another cold front brings cool temperatures and moisture to our region. Otherwise, expect a cool but nice start to October. High: 64.

Friday: High pressure will begin to build, bringing cooler temperatures and partly sunny skies. High: 58.

