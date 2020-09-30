Advertisement

Kids Connect is providing students with WIFI

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Students will be entering their classrooms for the first time in Monongalia county since school began weeks ago. Remote learning will still be involved which brings up the question of how Kids Connect has been working and the new challenges.

Natalie Webb is the principal at North Elementary school. As in-person classes are being conducted for the first time in the county, teachers are preparing for a new way of learning.

“We are so excited to have our students return tomorrow,” says Webb.

There will be a few obstacles according to Webb.

“Not being able to do group work or to play together on the playground with all your friends or to hug your teacher, that will be difficult,” Webb Said.

Apart from those difficulties, teachers at North and those throughout Monongalia county have remote learning to continue to worry about which brings many to kids connect, an initiative that helps provide students with WIFI connection to do their work.

Like at North Elementary, many hotspots are on school grounds or provided through school busses that park at designated locations, but for some it may not be enough.

“There’s families that still may not have a car to get to those locations or their parents work schedule doesn’t permit them to be in those locations at that time that those children need,” added Webb.

Teachers are prepared to take on these challenges a long with any new ones that form once students are welcomed back in classrooms tomorrow morning.

“The thought of these little people coming back to school and living their lives normally again, it’s very emotional,” said 2nd grade teacher Wendy Fetsko.

Principal Webb mention that although they face challenges that parents have brought to their attention, she says they are finding alternative assignments and ways to keep students involved if they are still having trouble with kids connect.

