Advertisement

Lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged

Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.
Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVEY, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.

The details on the death of Kaitlyn Yozviak were discussed during a preliminary hearing Monday.

A Wilkinson County judge ruled there is enough evidence for second-degree murder charges against parents Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and Joey Yozviak to go forward to a grand jury.

Authorities say medical records show Kaitlyn died from cardiac arrest with a secondary cause being severe anemia.

Hilton says repeated bites from the lice lowered the girl’s blood iron levels, possibly causing anemia and triggering the cardiac attack.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic Not Altering Plans of Allegiant as Flights to Florida from Bridgeport Scheduled to Resume Friday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
This coming Friday, twice weekly flights are set to begin, according to North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock.

National

Facebook begins to merge DMs for Instagram, Messenger

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Some Instagram users will now be able to direct message their friends on Messenger without needing a Facebook account.

National

AG Daniel Cameron requests extension for releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury recording

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday asking a judge for a one-week extension in order to redact the names of witnesses and private citizens, including the jurors from the recordings.

National

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession.

National

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The withhold release order will be effective immediately following a yearlong investigation.

Latest News

National Politics

Inside the far-right group praising Trump

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
The Proud Boys are a far-right groups with ambiguous beliefs but a clear record of street fights.

News

Health officials report 156 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 156 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

National

Study: Salty ‘ponds’ discovered on Mars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Researchers behind a recent study say they have found evidence of smaller salty "ponds" on Mars.

National

Trump to far-right extremists: ‘Stand back and stand by’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it solely a “left-wing” problem and telling one far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by.”

National Politics

Trump asked to condemn white supremacists

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump to condemn white supremacists at the first presidential debate on Tuesday. He didn't.