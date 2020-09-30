North Marion comes back to force tie with Liberty, 3-3

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -Liberty girls soccer led 3-2 until the final two minutes of the game when North Marion drew a free kick and Karlie Denham found the back of the net for the equalizer as the two battled to a 3-3 draw tonight.

Denham had two goals for the Huskies which both came on free kicks.

Liberty junior Sydney Vilain had a pair of goals for the Mountaineers and Sierra LeMasters added the other.

