North Marion comes back to force tie with Liberty, 3-3
Karlie Denham scored the equalizer with 2 minutes to play
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -Liberty girls soccer led 3-2 until the final two minutes of the game when North Marion drew a free kick and Karlie Denham found the back of the net for the equalizer as the two battled to a 3-3 draw tonight.
Denham had two goals for the Huskies which both came on free kicks.
Liberty junior Sydney Vilain had a pair of goals for the Mountaineers and Sierra LeMasters added the other.
