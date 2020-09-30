Pandemic Not Altering Plans of Allegiant as Flights to Florida from Bridgeport Scheduled to Resume Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (CONNECT BRIDGEPORT) - This story is from Jeff Toquinto and our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

For those individuals wondering if Allegiant was going to resume flights to Florida after the regular interruption of service in August, there is good news. This coming Friday, twice weekly flights are set to begin, according to North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock.

“It’s always an exciting time to see Allegiant start the flights back up to Florida,” said Rock. “We know the residents like and want the flights to Florida and they have been very successful from the beginning.”

The beginning goes back nearly seven years ago to November of 2013. At that time, after months of negotiations, officials at the NCWV Airport were able to convince Allegiant to offer destination flight service at what is now one of the smallest markets they serve. The results have been impressive.

“Historically, our load factors have always been in the high 80s and low 90s at worst,” said Rock. “We did have a slowdown when they resumed flights after the start of the global pandemic, but things have picked up. We expect things to pick up and have a good first flight (this) week.”

According to NCWV Airport Deputy Director Shawn Long, there will be twice weekly flights. The flights will be on Fridays and Mondays with most being afternoon flights. Long added that the schedule does include a few evening flights currently.

“We never take Allegiant for granted. We look forward to them returning back to service and, hopefully, will get that as a year-round service with no interruptions,” said Rock. “There is always concern when they take the break at the end of summer that it’s not coming back. Since we’ve started, they’ve always come back, and we plan to do everything to make sure that continues.”

Allegiant recently switched out all its old aircraft. The new jets utilized by the airline is the Airbus320. Rock said it can hold up to 186 people. The airport flies into Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

To book a flight, or to see times of flights, visit flyckb.com and click on the Allegiant logo.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.